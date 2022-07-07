‘I Hope You Have Big Families’: Elon Musk Vows To ‘Help The Underpopulation Crisis’

Tesla founder Elon Musk took to Twitter to lament the collapsing birth rate, vowing to do his best to, “help the underpopulation crisis.”

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far,” Musk tweeted Thursday.

Minutes after tweeting about the collapsing birth rate, Musk praised those who have big families. (RELATED: REPORT: Elon Musk Had Secret Twins With Top Neuralink Executive)

“I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” Musk said.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Newly-elected Congresswoman Mayra Flores of Texas chimed in.

“We did our best to help out as well. We have four beautiful children. Family is life!!” she responded to Musk on Twitter.

This is not the first time Musk has bemoaned the declining birth rate. Musk discussed the problem on Twitter in June, calling it, “a bigger risk than AI.”

“If these trends continue, humanity will cease to exist,” Musk said.

REMINDER: Elon Musk (@elonmusk) for years has been telling people that birth rates are collapsing & most of the media is lying about the population growth problem. He believes the opposite of most billionaires who are guiding world policy. pic.twitter.com/tICyp97Pij — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) May 24, 2022



In May, Musk tweeted again about the declining U.S. birth rate, calling it, “the biggest threat to civilization.”

Twitter’s board unanimously approved Musk’s $44billion purchase of the company in June.

The U.S. birthrate has fallen by 20% since 2007. In 2020 alone, the U.S. birthrate fell by four percent.

“The rate has generally been below replacement since 1971 and has consistently been below replacement since 2007,” according to the National Center for Health Statistics, a part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.