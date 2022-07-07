Children’s Summer Reading List Promotes Gender, ‘Pronoun Book’ For Infants

The Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) is recommending that adults read infants a book about accepting “neo-pronouns” such as “xe, zir, and hir.”

ALSC’s 2022 Summer Reading List is divided into four sections based on age, with the youngest collection ostensibly for children aged “birth-preschool.” The “birth-preschool” reading list recommends titles such as, “Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race” and “The Pronoun Book.” A note from the authors of “Our Skin” insinuates that children will become racist if parents don’t address racism at the beginning of their child’s life.

“Young children notice a lot – including skin color, race, and even injustice and racism,” the authors of “Our Skin” write. “It can be hard to find the right words to answer their questions or to start a conversation about race. But when we don’t talk about it, children often come to their own conclusions, which can include bias and stereotypes because of the world we live in.”

Amazon recommends “The Pronoun Book” for children aged five to nine years old. The ALSC recommends the book for kids much younger.

“The Pronoun Book,” according to its description, “gently encourages children to learn pronoun etiquette and educates them on they/them pronouns, trans and non-binary identities, misgendering and neo-pronouns such as xe, zir, and hir.”

Colin Wright, an evolutionary biologist turned journalist, told the Daily Caller that introducing pronouns is gender activists’ way of separating gender and sex in the minds of impressionable kids.

“Pronouns are often introduced as a way to push gender ideology by instilling the radical notion in children that your sex is separate from whether you’re a boy or girl,” Wright said. “This is because pronouns are viewed, according to gender ideology, as referring to one’s gender identity. So a child might be male and ‘she/her’ pronouns if they ‘identify’ as a girl.”

Wright claims that this ideology fuels traditional stereotypes of femininity and masculinity.

“Whether a child identifies as a boy or girl, and uses the corresponding pronouns, is rooted in stereotypes of masculinity and femininity,” he continued. “It tells children that feminine boys are really girls on the inside, and that masculine girls are really boys.”

Other books included in the ALSC’s summer reading list include the volume, “Mama and Mommy and Me In The Middle.” The book features a young girl with two mothers and is recommended for kids in kindergarten through second grade.

The ALSC also recommended the book “Art of Protest: Creating, Discovering, and Activating Art For Your Revolution” for kids in sixth through eighth grades. The book teaches kids about creating artwork for social justice-inspired protests.

ALSC’s reading list was created by the organization’s Quicklists Consulting Committee, its website shows. The organization is openly political and writes about a litany of social causes on its Twitter page. Most recently, they posted about the importance of dedicated LGBTQ sections in children’s libraries.

The ALSC is a subsidiary of the American Library Association (ALA). Like the ALSC, other subsidiaries of the ALA partake in politics and push controversial literature. For instance, the governing board of the American Association of School Librarians — an ALA subsidiary — expressed that the removal of alleged “pornographic images” from school libraries is akin to “book banning.” (RELATED: Top Librarian Leadership May Not Want ‘Pornographic’ Books Removed From School Libraries)

The American Library Association did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.