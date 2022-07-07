Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid And Kim Kardashian Stun In Paris Fashion Show

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 Couture Show took Paris by storm when veteran catwalk stars Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid were joined by the likes of Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian.

The runway was ignited Wednesday by the dramatic looks debuted by Demna Gvasalia at the Balenciaga haute couture salon at the opening of its 51st show. The show opened with the models completely covered from head to toe in black neoprene with their faces completely concealed by their reflective face shields. It wasn’t long before the faces of the models were revealed, and they took the show by storm with their bold Balenciaga fashion.

Twenty-six-year-old musical sensation Dua Lipa wore a breathtaking lemon yellow mini-dress with a massive train. She wore opaque tights and very pointy high-heels while she glared at the crowd and strutted her stuff as though she was a supermodel with years of experience. Her confidence stood out as dramatically as her cat-eye eyeliner and perfectly coiffed hair.

Bella Hadid barely made it to the show on time after losing her passport, according to her Instagram account. In spite of the stresses that came along with the day, she was as flawless as ever for her catwalk. Hadid dominated with her exquisite poise and her innate ability to transform uniquely for each designer, perfectly melding into a fashion designer’s dream. Hadid wore black full-length evening gloves with her green gown. The dress featured a corset design at the top, then flowed naturally from the hips downward. An adorable accent bow added a touch of femininity to her outfit. (RELATED: Nicole Kidman’s Dramatic Runway Walk Captures Attention At Balenciaga’s Fashion Show)

Kim Kardashian showed off her slim figure by slinking into an all-black number that also included black evening gloves and black heels. The sweetheart cut accentuated Kardashian’s curves and was a nod to the friendship bond she shares with Balenciaga. She took her turn on the catwalk seriously and put on her very best strutting skills while surrounded by true modeling icons.

Naomi Campbell turned heads in a black Tudor-style dress with an oversized neck piece and a boldly designed statement skirt.