REPORT: Franklin County, Ohio, Sees 100+ Gas Pumps Fail Inspection

An investigation into concerns from gas station customers in Franklin County, Ohio, found over 100 pumps were not giving drivers the fuel they paid for, according to ABC6.

The Weights and Measures Department of Franklin County, an eight-person team that inspects almost 4,500 pumps at least once a year, identified 40 pumps within the county that failed inspection over the last three months, ABC6 reported.

Within the city of Columbus, the Weights and Measures Department found a total of 80 pumps that did not pass the threshold test. A gas pump has to be modified if a customer receives more or less gas than the current state threshold allows. The county threshold test approves a pump that measures within six cubic feet of the correct amount of pumped gas, which ensures Ohio gas pump prices stay accurate within $2.00 for a 16-gallon tank, according to ABC6.

The Franklin County Auditor’s Office and the Columbus Department of Public Safety investigated several complaints from consumers who were worried about receiving the incorrect amount of gas at stations in the area, the outlet reported.

County Auditor Michael Stinziano told ABC6 that the county has seen a steep increase in consumer concerns recently as gas prices continue to rise. (RELATED: Biden Demands Gas Prices Go Down, Elicits Praise From Chinese Official)

“In the last month, there’s definitely been an uptick of people questioning or trying to figure out what may have happened when they went to a gas station. If it is off, we will take a pump offline and make sure it is accurate,” Stinziano said. “It’s very important. We want our consumers, our neighbors across Franklin County, to know that they’re getting the value they’re paying for.”

Since gas prices started to soar, 100+ had not been giving drivers what they paid for per @fc_auditor & @ColumbusSafety pic.twitter.com/uPTLskJQVq — Lisa Rantala (@rantalawsyx) July 5, 2022

Stinziano said the county reinspects gas pumps when consumers are worried the pump isn’t producing the correct amount of gas, reported ABC6.