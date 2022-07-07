Woman Issues Warning After She Says Her Lung ‘Spontaneously’ Collapsed, Coughed Up Blood

A viral TikToker issued a warning about vaping after she was rushed to the hospital with a collapsed lung in June.

Grace Brassel, 23, said in a now-viral TikTok video that she awoke one morning with pain in her ribs. She started coughing up blood and thought it might just be a bruised rib, so she was seemingly reluctant to go to the doctor, according to the video.

After an x-ray of her chest, her doctor reportedly “freak[ed] out” and rushed Brassel to the emergency room, the video continued. Her entire left lung had collapsed, Brassel explained, showing copies of her x-ray.

“It literally spontaneously popped because I am tall and thin (slay),” she wrote in the captions on the video, adding “Please stop vaping.”

Brassel’s condition is called pneumothorax, which is defined as air leaking into the space between ones lung and chest wall, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It can be caused by injuries, procedures and types of lung disease, or can have no explicit cause, the Mayo Clinic noted. (RELATED: Woman Inserted A Glass Tumbler Inside Her Urethra, Forgot About It For Four Years)

Brassel said the treatment put her in the “most excruciating pain” she’d ever been in, according to the video. It included having a tube inserted into her lungs to suck out the fluid, she noted.

“This didn’t happen directly [because] of vaping but the vaping could have killed me,” she continued in the comments. After initially recovering, Brassel’s lung collapsed a second time that same week, according to another video she shared on TikTok.