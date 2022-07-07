REPORT: ‘Super Hacker’ Hijacks Disneyland Instagram Account, Posts Racist Slurs For ‘Revenge’

A self-proclaimed super hacker reportedly took over Disneyland Resort’s social media Thursday and made several racist remarks targeted at a worker who allegedly bullied him.

“My name is David DO! I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disneyland,” the hacker said, according to a New York Post screenshot. “I am fucking tired of all these n***** Disney employees mocking me for having a small penis. WHO’S THE TOUGH GUY NOW JEROME?”

“GET HACKED YOU FUCKING FAGGOTS,” he added, before plugging in his personal social media. (RELATED: REPORT: Disney Sends Memo To Employees Promising To Cover Travel Costs For Abortions)

“its his villain arc,” the top comment read on the screenshot. “hey dude, get rid of genie plus while you’re here,” another comment joked, alluding to Disney’s fast pass program.

to whomever hacked Disneyland’s instagram can you please get me an annual pass — Lauren Raab (@laurenraab) July 7, 2022

The hacker seemingly went as far as to threaten African Americans.

“KILL ALL N*****S. DAVID DO IS HERE,” he stated in a presumed selfie, the New York Post reported.

The posts were made at around 3:50 a.m., according to CBS Los Angeles. They were removed less than an hour later, the outlet noted.

“Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning,” a Disneyland Resort official told CBS. “We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation.”

The hacker has reportedly not demanded any ransom, Walt Disney World News reported.