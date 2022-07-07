Highland Park Shooter Painted Disturbing Mural On Mom’s Home

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, the Highland Park suspect who shot and killed 7 people and injured more than 40 others on the Fourth of July, painted a disturbing mural on the wall of his mother’s home of a smiley-faced person holding a rifle, the New York Post reported.

The mural was revealed Wednesday as Denise, the mother of the alleged shooter, was seen leaving her home where the mural was painted. She was supposedly looking distressed in the aftermath of the shooting, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Suspect In Parade Shooting Had Two Encounters With Law Enforcement Before Massacre, Police Say)

Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo painted eerie gun mural on mom’s home His father, Bob Crimo Jr., told The Post on Wednesday that the 21-year-old was just “expressing his art” with the imagehttps://t.co/ShnWbegbQ0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2022

The alleged shooter’s father, Bob Crimo Jr., told the New York Post that his son was just “expressing his art” and that the image “didn’t really mean anything.” It’s not clear when the mural was painted.

He also said his estranged wife felt “horrible” after the massacre and that his son had never mentioned his plans.

“Apparently he’d been planning this for a couple of weeks, but he told his mom he had no plans,” Crimo told the New York Post.

Authorities said the massacre was premeditated and that he had planned it for weeks

After the shooting at the Fourth of July parade, Crimo ran to his mother’s house and borrowed her car to escape, the New York Post reported.