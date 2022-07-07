Kendall Jenner Rocks A Crisscross, Barely There Bikini

Kendall Jenner’s crisscross, barely there bikini grabbed the attention of over 7.2 million Instagram followers Wednesday. In spite of not featuring a whole lot of fabric, the bikini design was a masterpiece.

The uniquely cut string bikini gave off lots of summer sizzle, and it stood out among the swarm of bikini photos posted by other celebrities so far during the 2022 summer season. The ittie-bittie number was playful and soft yellow in color, highlighting Jenner’s even tan. The floss-like straps were tied untraditionally in this design, crisscrossing across her chest rather than her back.

Jenner took a simple string bikini and made it her own by wearing it in a different way, and her social media fans are here for it. Comments to her page were complimentary, and included positive feedback from big names such as Simon Huck, Justine Skye and Olivia Pierson. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, also chimed in to show her support.

This bikini was a stunner, and it offered ample opportunity for further personalization. Thanks to the structure of the fabric and the strings, Jenner could easily switch her look by rearranging the location and pattern of the string ties. (RELATED: Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid And Kim Kardashian Stun In Paris Fashion Show)

Even more surprising was Jenner’s fashion add-on. It’s rare to see a cardigan thrown over a string bikini, but this supermodel definitely made it work. Jenner’s cardigan was also ittie-bittie and featured a very short, cropped design in a warm, rusty orange color.

Jenner tagged fashion retailer FWRD in the post’s description that seemly collaborated on the customization of this incredible bikini design.