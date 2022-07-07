Kevin Coster Says He Doesn’t ‘Know’ If ‘Yellowstone’ Will End After Season 5

Kevin Costner doesn’t know how much longer “Yellowstone” will be on TV.

The fifth season of the hit show about the Dutton family will premiere November 13 on the Paramount Network, and the man responsible for playing John Dutton doesn’t know if this is the last ride for fans. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

“I really don’t know. That’s why I look to the future. I deal with everything I have to do, but I’m not going to get caught flat footed by anybody,” Costner responded when asked by Extra if the fifth season will be the final one.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Honestly, I didn’t even know there were whispers and rumors that the fifth season will be the final one of the epic and legendary show.

However, after a quick Google search it turns out that there are indeed a lot of rumors that season five will be the end.

Costner’s answer also didn’t rule anything out. Given the fact he’s the star of the show, you’d think he’d know whether Taylor Sheridan is planning on wrapping things up or not.

Instead, he told Extra he didn’t know. I find that a bit hard to believe, and I’m now a shade concerned. I don’t want “Yellowstone” to end after five seasons.

I want the series to go on for as long as it’s good, and with Costner and Sheridan running the show, that could be several more seasons.

Seriously, let’s all keep our fingers crossed that season five isn’t the end of the road.

I guess we’ll find out November 13, but nobody wants the show to end!