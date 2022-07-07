Nadal Withdraws From Wimbledon Day Before Semi-Final After Abdominal Tear

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday, a day before his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios after suffering a 7mm abdominal tear.

The 36-year-old tennis star told All England Club officials he would not be able to compete Friday after trying 45 minutes of light practice Thursday afternoon, The Times reports.

BREAKING: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final tomorrow because of an abdominal tear. Nick Kyrgios receives a walkover into the final. More to follow. https://t.co/SwMCwwzC2v — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 7, 2022

During the practice, Nadal managed to strike forehands and backhands, but could not hit a serve at full speed.

“Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal said at a Thursday All England Club press conference. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Three Security Guards At Wimbledon For Fighting With Each Other)

Nadal suffered the injury during his quarterfinal match with Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. Nadal considered retiring from the match several times during it, according to CBS Sports.

The two time Wimbledon winner didn’t give a definite answer at the time as to whether he could play in Friday’s semi-final.

“Honestly, I can’t give you a clear answer because if I gave you a clear answer and tomorrow another thing happens, I will be a liar,” Nadal told Reuters.