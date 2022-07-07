REPORT: The NFL Isn’t Trying To Settle With Deshaun Watson, League Is Still Pushing For An Indefinite Suspension

The NFL reportedly isn’t interested in doing a lot of negotiating with Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is potentially facing a massive suspension after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and it had been previously reported that league wanted him suspended indefinitely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Dan Graziano has now reported the NFL hasn’t pushed for a settlement and is still gunning for an indefinite suspension.

REPORT: The NFL Is Preparing To Hit Deshaun Watson With A Shocking Suspension https://t.co/C5yifLd9rQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2022

“They weren’t able to come close enough late last week. The league is still insisting from what I’ve been told on an indefinite suspension that would allow Watson to…apply for reinstatement after a certain period of time. Initially they wanted that period to be a year but they moved a little closer to Watson and were talking about, ‘You know, you can reapply after 12 games,’ for example. But Watson is still not interested in signing up for that indefinite suspension,” Graziano explained during an appearance on ESPN Radio, according to ProFootballTalk.

The NFL Might Make A Very Unexpected Decision Involving Deshaun Watson https://t.co/zKLlgbtZ51 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2022

It’s worth noting that an indefinite suspension doesn’t mean Watson will be out forever. It just means the NFL has a lot of wiggle room for whatever the league wants to do.

After all, the last thing the NFL wants to do is hand down a suspension and then have an avalanche of new information come out. That would be a disaster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

From the NFL’s point of view, an indefinite suspension allows the league to change things based on new information. For obvious reasons, Watson wants his punishment to be cut and dry, and over with as quickly as possible.

So, it’s not hard to understand why the two sides aren’t interested in a negotiated settlement, especially one that includes an indefinite suspension.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Deshaun Watson!