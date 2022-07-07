Pat McAfee Agrees To A Multi-Year Extension With WWE

Pat McAfee has agreed to a multiple year contract extension with the WWE.

McAfee, who is the color commentator for “Friday Night Smackdown” and a part-time wrestler for the company, will go on entertaining fans from all over the world for the WWE audience for many more years to come after the announcement was made official on Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatMcAfeeShow has signed a multiyear extension with WWE.https://t.co/XQw1O7M2uC — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2022

Michael Cole, who is Pat McAfee’s partner at the commentary table, shared a thoughtful tweet after the news broke.

After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him! https://t.co/RSXPh2F6mh — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 7, 2022

After debuting in the ring at Wrestlemania 38 in a victory over Austin Theory, McAfee reenters the squared circle once more at the Summerslam pay-per-view event July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee against “Happy” Corbin, according to CBS Sports.com. (RELATED: Bradley Beal Re-Signs With The Wizards For An Absurd Amount Of Money)

Prior to his work with WWE, Pat McAfee was an NFL punter for eight seasons in the NFL as a member of the Indianapolis Colts and was selected to two Pro Bowls, according to Pro Football Reference.

The extension makes sense for both sides because McAfee is talented, beloved by many in America, and is a guy that just oozes charisma. I’m sure it was a no-brainer decision for Vince McMahon to offer him a good, sizable deal to stay.

The WWE is in good hands with McAfee, and especially on Friday nights for Smackdown.