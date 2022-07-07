Insane Video Shows Plane Landing On Highway

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Sunday on a highway in North Carolina.

Newly released footage of the emergency landing shared on Twitter shows the plane’s rapid descent onto US-74 in Swaine County. Cars can be seen driving along the highway as the plane gets closer and closer to the pavement.

WATCH: New video shows a plane making an emergency landing on a Swain County highway Sunday morning. Hear from the pilot tonight on @WLOS_13 at 5 & 6! Video courtesy of Vincent Fraser. pic.twitter.com/hcxOGUUGgP — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) July 7, 2022

The pilot told local law enforcement that the engine stalled, so he was forced to land on the highway, Swain County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WLOS. No injuries were reported, and the sheriff’s office insisted this was not an airplane crash, the outlet continued.

The pilot said “there was no time to call 911” before he set the plane down, the Smoky Mountain Times reported. All of the calls made to emergency services came from drivers on the highway, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Two Dead In New York Medical Helicopter Crash)

Though the video had just over 1,000 likes at the time of writing, many Twitter users had a lot to say about the insane footage. “Just trying to imagine what it would be like to be driving along minding my own business and all of a sudden a plane lands in my lane in front of me,” one user wrote. Another pointed out that the aircraft barely missed the power lines as it landed.