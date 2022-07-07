Body Camera Catches Gripping Moment Police Pull Man From Burning Car

Body camera footage shows New Jersey police officers rescuing a man from his burning sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday in Ridgefield Park, Bergen County, Daily Voice New Jersey reported.

The officers pulled Christopher Vagnone, 55, from his Honda Accord after smashing the driver’s side window with a Halligan bar, Police Chief Joseph Rella told Daily Voice New Jersey. (RELATED: Officer’s Bodycam Captures Moment He Pulls Frightened Dog From Burning Car)

New Jersey police rescued a man stuck in a burning car by pulling him out of a window pic.twitter.com/d45kKJipWC — RT (@RT_com) July 7, 2022

“I told him, ‘Sir, you have to unlock the car and get out of the vehicle,’” Sgt. Nicolas Triano told News 12. “Obviously, it wasn’t in the cards for him, so we had to go for him.”

Officers Anthony D’Elia and Nicholas D’Alto tried helping Triano retrieve Vagnone through the driver’s side window, but the fire was too intense, so they used extinguishers to help drench the flames and remove the IT analyst from the car from the passenger’s side window, Daily Voice New Jersey reported. An electrical malfunction had caused the sedan to burst in flames outside Mavis Discount Tire on Route 46.

“At the time, you aren’t thinking of what danger you’re putting yourself in,” Triano told News 12. “Your only goal is getting this guy out of the car.”

The officers hauled Vagnone away from the burning car, and firefighters put out the flames, Daily Voice New Jersey reported.

“These professionals are the ones that deserve the attention and praise for doing what they do best on a daily basis, and I am truly grateful for what they have done for me,” Vagnone told News 12.

Police suggest drivers buy devices that can break vehicle windows in case such an emergency were to happen, News 12 reported.

“It could be a lifesaver if you have something to smash the window out and climb out if anything goes wrong,” Triano told News 12.