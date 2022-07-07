REPORT: Macy Gray’s Attempt To Broadcast ‘Free Brittney Griner’ Message Is Stifled By NBC Studios

Macy Gray’s July 7 appearance on “Today” was supposed to include a statement of protest to bring attention to Brittney Griner’s legal struggles, but NBC Studios put a quick stop to her efforts.

The singer’s keyboardist, Billy Wes, arrived to the NBC studio in New York City wearing a black shirt that read “FREE BRITNEY GRINER” in bold white letters. However, he was not permitted to appear on-air with that message visible to the cameras, according to TMZ. Wes claimed supervisors at the studio told him he had to turn his shirt inside out in order to proceed with the taping of his segment on the show, the outlet reported.

Gray reportedly took a moment after the show to share her side of the story, indicating that Griner’s situation is an unhappy one. It wasn’t a coincidence that Wes’ shirt showed support for Griner, Gray said, according to TMZ.

Wes also engaged in conversation about the way his message was stifled. He appeared saddened to have been muted from making a statement about something he felt so strongly about, according to TMZ. Wes did not provide insight as to why he was not permitted to wear the shirt during the show.

As she exited the studio, Gray spoke briefly about how she feels about the situation. “I just hope they do something about it. I hope Biden steps up and brings her home because that’s really heartbreaking,” Gray said to TMZ.

She also confirmed she was the person who made the shirts with messages about freeing Griner. “We wanted to wear them on the show and then they said ‘no,'” Gray added.

“I don’t think it’s political. I think it’s a human being that’s in a really horrible situation and there’s people who have power to do something about it, and that’s what they should do,” Gray said to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Very Pissed’: Brittney Griner’s Wife Goes Off On US Government)

EXCLUSIVE: Macy Gray addresses her controversial comments about gender identity with @hodakotb: “This was a huge learning experience for me.” pic.twitter.com/CTRNOJtsI2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2022

Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges in Russian court Thursday. She has been in custody since her arrest in February.

In spite of allegedly being restricted from protesting Griner’s circumstances, Gray went forward with her appearance on “Today.” She spoke candidly about the backlash she faced for her comments to Piers Morgan about transgender people, according to TMZ.