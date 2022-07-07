REPORT: Police Arrest Three Security Guards At Major Sports Tournament For Fighting With Each Other

Metropolitan police officers arrested three security guards for fighting and then took them into custody July 1 at Wimbledon as the grand slam tennis tournament took place, The Guardian reported.

The arrested guards are employed by Knights Group Security, a contract company that provides security at Wimbledon, The Guardian reported. Carlisle Security Services is the other company that provides security at Wimbledon.

EXCL: Three Wimbledon security guards are arrested for brawling with each other outside Court Two in view of horrified tennis fans | @IsaanKhan_ https://t.co/FFPJvYq50c — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 6, 2022

The fight started after one of the guards accused his colleagues of taking a three-hour break, The Guardian reported. (RELATED: Guys Get In A Huge Brawl In Disturbing Viral Video)

One fan who witnessed the event yelled, “Someone call security!”

A Knights Group Security insider called the fight “embarrassing,” The Guardian reported. “To have a fight in front of fans is not a good look,” the insider told The Guardian. “It has damaged the company’s reputation. I can’t believe they did that.”

The three men have been bailed until the end of July.

A Met spokesperson said, “At 2 p.m. on Friday, 1 July, officers on duty at the Wimbledon tennis championships were alerted to an altercation within the grounds.”

“Officers attended and three men working at the event were arrested on suspicion of affray.”

There were no report of any injuries, according to The Guardian.