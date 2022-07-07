Health

Calendar Reveals Walensky Frequently Met With Teachers Unions For COVID Guidance, Only Met Parents Once

Calendar Reveals Walensky Frequently Met Teachers Unions For COVID Guidance, Only Met Parents Once

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
Font Size:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky only met once with parents during the entire COVID-19 pandemic to discuss school reopening policies, a newly released calendar reveals.

Walensky met one time for 30 minutes with parents despite claiming multiple times the CDC had taken parents’ concerns into consideration, according to Americans for Public Trust, which obtained the calendar via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. In contrast, she met multiple times with leadership from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA), and had frequent email and phone contact with both organizations.

“Instead of giving parents a meaningful seat at the table, [Walensky] once again prioritized teacher union bosses – giving them instant and unfettered access while parents were relegated to a singular 30-minute meeting,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News.

CDC scientists and officials met with parents at various events throughout the pandemic and fielded thousands of public comments, the agency told Fox News in response to APT’s report. Walensky, however, just had the single 30-minute Zoom call on her personal calendar. (RELATED: REPORT: Teachers Unions Bullied The White House, CDC Into Changing School Masking Guidelines)

AFT president Randi Weingarten previously tweeted a screenshot of the meeting schedule as a rebuttal to claims that Walensky wasn’t meeting with parents.

Previously revealed emails showed that the CDC altered its school reopening guidance within days, and sometimes hours, of Walensky and other top officials communicating with teachers union officials.