REPORT: The SEC Is Trying To Add North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson And Virginia

The SEC is reportedly attempting to add multiple teams from the ACC.

North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson and Virginia are all in talks to join the powerhouse football conference, according to Braden Keith.

SOURCE: North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are all negotiating to join the SEC. ESPN is trying to void their TV deal with the ACC. — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 7, 2022

If this happens, all bets are off in the world of college football. Texas and Oklahoma are already headed to the SEC and poaching four major programs from the ACC.

If it happens, it will escalate the arms race in college football in a way that is almost difficult to imagine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Tigers (@clemsontigers)

If this happens, the Big Ten will do anything for Notre Dame and could end up pulling the trigger on Oregon, Washington or Stanford.

What I can promise you is that the B1G isn’t going to stand by doing nothing as the SEC adds more teams. Yes, the B1G already added UCLA and USC, but that’s probably not going to be enough if more teams keep joining the Big Ten’s only real rival at this point.

Now, will this happen? I don’t have a clue, but I do know we’re entering an unprecedented era of change in the world of college football. What a time to be alive!