Professional Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey Says She Was Drugged At 2022 World Aquatics Championships

A Canadian swimmer alleged Wednesday that she was drugged while competing in the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Mary-Sophie Harvey, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay in June, said she remembers “celebrating” the competition, but during a short “four-to-six hour window” she couldn’t “recall a single thing.”

Harvey said all she recalls is “waking up the next morning completely lost; with our team manager and doctor at my bedside.”

“The only thing I can say is this: I’ve never felt more ashamed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARY-SOPHIE HARVEY✨ (@marysophieharvey)

“The next day, I travelled back home and had dinner with my family. I remember my mom saying: ‘you seem different.’ Little did she know, I felt that way too. It felt like the body I was in, wasn’t mine (it still feels this way). I got home and found a dozen bruises on my body. Some of my friends told me afterwards that they had to cary (sic) me while I was unconscious and it probably explained why. It didn’t make me feel any better.”

Harvey said she was treated for a rib sprain and a “small concussion” and that she was told by doctors she was “lucky” that was the extent of her injuries. (RELATED: Prostitute Gets 30 Years For Drugging And Killing Four Clients)

“I thought I was safe, that it would never happen to me, especially while being surrounded by friends. But it did … and I wish someone had educated me on the matter prior to that night.”

Swimming Canada released a statement.

“We are aware there was an incident the night before departure from Budapest,” spokesman Nathan White said in an email to The Canadian Press. “As soon as team staff became aware, Mary received excellent medical treatment from our team physician on site, and was cleared to travel home.”

“Staff have been in contact with Mary since her return and we are offering her support. We continue to gather information on the situation, and the file has been forwarded to our independent Safe Sport officer,” the statement reportedly continued.

FINA, the world swimming’s governing body, called the reports “deeply distressing,” according to CNN.

“We are in contact with Swimming Canada and the Local Organizing Committee. In 2021, FINA adopted widespread measures aimed at safeguarding athletes and an Independent Investigation Officer will be assigned to investigate the matter further.”