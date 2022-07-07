‘You’re F*cking Ugly’: Woman Confronts Dave Portnoy At A Pizza Shop

A woman angrily confronted Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy during a “One Bite” pizza review in Long Island, New York, in a video released Wednesday.

Portnoy concluded his review at the 1943 Pizza Bar when a woman peered over a wall of the outdoor dining area and gave him a piece of her mind.

“You’re a rape apologist,” she said. “That’s me, right? You’re a fucking jerk. Zoom in on him and see how fucking soulless he is.”

“Why do you say that?” Portnoy said.

“Because I’ve seen the shit that you write and also your anti-union bullshit is disgusting,” she said.

“Anti-union?” he replied.

“I hope your fucking Barstool Sports bullshit dies and rots in the ground just like you, honey.”

Portnoy replied that Barstool Sports has been running strong for 20 years.

“You’re fucking ugly by the way,” she said, then stepped down.

Portnoy then took photographs with some fans, then said the confrontation is good for the video.

Portnoy has been in conflicts with public officials over his views on unions, COVID-19 lockdowns and sexual misconduct allegations. In 2019, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized him after he sarcastically threatened to fire any Barstool Sports employee “on the spot” that directly messaged a pro-union man urging them to unionize.

“If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law & can be sued, in your words, ‘on the spot,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in 2019. “ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions.”

During the pandemic, he also called New York’s indoor dining ban “insanity” in a four-minute video, accusing politicians of “stealing” a citizen’s “right to earn a living.”