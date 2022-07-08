Photo Allegedly Shows Homemade Gun Used To Kill Former Japanese Prime Minister

A photo allegedly shows the homemade gun used to kill former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara on Friday morning.

Shinzo was shot during a campaign speech for a candidate of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party. The 67-year-old was transported to a hospital showing no vital signs. He died hours later.

Police arrested a suspect who reportedly told authorities he used a homemade gun to kill the prime minister, according to BBC. (RELATED: Japan’s Ruling Party Announces Emergency Measures To Replace Abe, Plans to Forego Normal Election Protocol)

Video footage from NHK appears to show the gun lying on the ground following the assassination.

The gun appears to have been fashioned with tape, binding together two barrels.

The suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, told police he intended to kill Abe, according to NHK.

NEW: First video of the assassination attempt of Japan’s Ex-PM Shinzo Abe. According to local reports, the former PM “appears to show no vital signs” pic.twitter.com/d2DgB2NA4G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2022

Similar images of a homemade weapon allegedly used to kill Abe have circulated on social media.

Police say they discovered a number of other handmade guns at the suspect’s house, according to The Guardian.