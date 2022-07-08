Biden Admin Sends $400 Million To Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Friday it’s sending a $400 million security aid shipment to Ukraine that includes four more High Mobility Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition.

President Joe Biden authorized the 15thdrawdown of equipment using authority that permits the agency to transmit ammunition from its own stockpile, Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said in a statement. (RELATED: As Their Military Retreats, Ukraine Demands Aid Package Bigger Than Their Entire Pre-War Economy)

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $400 million military aid package, a decree signed by President Biden. The package will include four HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 1,000 150mm artillery shells. Earlier, United States has already delivered 8 HIMARS to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/2hri6RKHXK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2022

The package is intended to help Ukraine with “artillery battle” occurring in the Donbas region of the country, a senior defense official announced. The package includes tactical vehicles to recover equipment, demolition munitions, counter-battery systems, and spare parts, according to the press release.

Within the last three weeks alone, the U.S. has committed $2.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the U.S. has sent $8 billion in assistance.

The news comes a day after a viral video was released of Russia launching a massive missile strike in Ukraine. As Russia and Ukraine continue to fight in the Donbas region, military affairs experts and officials are now adopting a long-term view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, anticipating the war will be extended at least another six months.