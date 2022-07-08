Black Rifle Coffee Responds To Outrage Over Partnership With The Dallas Cowboys

Black Rifle Coffee has hit back at critics following a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys recently announced the team was giving away tickets and subscriptions to Black Rifle Coffee to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Given BRCC’s insane popularity with men around America, it seemed like a great promo, but because we live in very dumb times, people have to always be upset.

Now, the popular coffee brand founded by veterans is hitting back.

Black Rifle Coffee told Fox News the following in response to people complaining:

Last year we donated over $1.2M in cash to charitable organizations and $3M worth of coffee and products to active military and first responder units. Thus far, in 2022, the Black Rifle Coffee Company and the Black Rifle Coffee Fund have donated over a million dollars in cash, coffee and products to such organizations, including The Gary Sinise Foundation, Semper Fi Fund, Hunter Seven Foundation, Global War On Terror Memorial Fund, and the FDNY Foundation.

Black Rifle Coffee shouldn’t even have responded at all in my humble opinion. Nobody with a functioning brain is outraged over the Cowboys teaming up with the pro-veteran and pro-America company.

The woke mob feeds on outrage, and just like any other parasite, you must starve it out! When you feed the outrage mob, they only grow stronger.

Just in case none of you could tell, I am so pro-BRCC in this situation that it’s not even funny. I already have a bunch of their mugs and cups in my cabinet, and I might have to buy some more just to stick it to the outrage crowd.

It’s a company that loves America, supports and celebrates our heroes and it even sells coffee! If you’re offended by that, I imagine you’re the same kind of person who would surrender immediately in the event of a “Red Dawn” situation.

Props to BRCC for continuing to grow by teaming up with an NFL franchise, and don’t give the haters and critics one second of your time!