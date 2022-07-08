Major Internet Outage In Canada Leaves Thousands Without Ability To Call 911

Major power outages in Canada have left thousands without the ability to call 911 and other emergency services as officials scramble to restore network issues.

The nation’s Rogers Communications Inc., said Friday it was “aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — Rogers News (@AboutRogers) July 8, 2022

“We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

The company said the outages are affecting both their wireline and wireless networks. (RELATED: ‘Recipe For Blackouts’: Millions Of Americans Face Power Outages Thanks To Green Energy Transition)

On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up. pic.twitter.com/JIjGRUzxe5 — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

Authorities in Ottawa said individuals may have difficulty contacting police, Reuters reported.

Police in Toronto said customers may not be able to reach 911 operators despite the call center working.

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

– The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

– Some people will have trouble connecting

– There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

– We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

Banks have also reported outages, according to the outlet.

Rogers, which is widely used throughout Canada, is currently trying to take over Shaw Communications, their rival, according to Reuters. The multi-billion dollar deal has come under fire by antitrust authorities over concerns about competition.