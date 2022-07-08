World

Major Internet Outage In Canada Leaves Thousands Without Ability To Call 911

Illustration shows Rogers Communications logo

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Major power outages in Canada have left thousands without the ability to call 911 and other emergency services as officials scramble to restore network issues.

The nation’s Rogers Communications Inc., said Friday it was “aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

“We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

The company said the outages are affecting both their wireline and wireless networks. (RELATED: ‘Recipe For Blackouts’: Millions Of Americans Face Power Outages Thanks To Green Energy Transition)

Authorities in Ottawa said individuals may have difficulty contacting police, Reuters reported.

Police in Toronto said customers may not be able to reach 911 operators despite the call center working.

Banks have also reported outages, according to the outlet.

Rogers, which is widely used throughout Canada, is currently trying to take over Shaw Communications, their rival, according to Reuters. The multi-billion dollar deal has come under fire by antitrust authorities over concerns about competition.