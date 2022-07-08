CNN Host Sputters As Former AG Dumps On Jan. 6 Show

Former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana left a CNN host sputtering as he delivered a reality check on the Jan. 6 Committee Thursday night.

“No one’s going to talk to me about these hearings,” Bullock, who also served as attorney general of Montana, told guest host Kasey Hunt. “They’re going to talk to me about gas prices, about things that impact their daily lives. Now we know, if there was a seven-part hearing on gas prices, not only would a lot more people watch it, but every cable television network would actually cover the thing.” (RELATED: Jan. 6 Theater Is Pushing Swing State Voters Away From Dems: REPORT)

“It doesn’t impact people’s everyday lives outside of this place we gather called Washington, D.C.,” Bullock said when Hunt tried to mention CSPAN.

WATCH:

Pollster Frank Luntz made similar comments in June during an appearance on Fox News, telling “Media Watch” host Howard Kurtz that border security, inflation and crime were more important to voters.

The vast majority of House Republicans boycotted the Jan. 6 Committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from membership on the panel. Pelosi appointed Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump, to serve on the committee.

Bullock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.