Costco Increases Prices On Two Food Staples

Costco raised the prices on two if its food court staples: the chicken bake and soft drinks, Business Insider reported.

The chicken bake, a breaded dish filled with chicken, cheese, bacon and a Caesar dressing, now costs $3.99, a $1 increase, and the 20-ounce soft drinks cost 69 cents, up 10 cents or a 17% increase, Business Insider reported. (RELATED: Here’s Where Inflation Is Taking The Biggest Bite Out Of Americans’ Wallets)

Apparently @Costco thinks raising the price of the Chicken Bake from $2.99 to $3.99 is a good way to keep my business. We’ll see.@CDCostco13 please DM me. — Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB) July 8, 2022

Rest assured, Costco’s Senior Vice President Robert Nelson told investors in a May earnings call that the company does not plan on raising the $1.50 hot dog-soda combo deal despite “rumors” during record inflation, Business Insider reported.

In January 2020, CEO Craig Jelinek said the company does not ever plan on raising the price of the combo after founder Jim Senegal once told him, “If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.” In 2019, Costco sold 151 million hot-dog combos for $226.5 million.

Grocery prices have increased 11.9% over the past year—the largest 12-month increase since the end of April 1979—according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.