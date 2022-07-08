Couple Narrowly Avoids Getting Shot While In Their Car In Terrifying Viral Video

An insane video has hit the web of a couple almost getting shot.

In a horrifying viral video tweeted by Khron4 News’ Taylor Bisacky, the couple was driving in California when gunfire erupted between other vehicles, and a round struck on the passenger’s side. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The woman appeared to just narrowly avoid getting hit. You can watch the terrifying video below.

COUPLE CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE OF FREEWAY SHOOTING: A couple was driving from Oakland to Pleasanton when they were caught between a two car shootout on 580. Victims say the stray bullet narrowly missed them after it entered the front passenger window. More tonight on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/rSvSwPnnxu — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) July 6, 2022

Of all the insane videos we’ve seen on the internet, I think it’s safe to say this one is without a doubt among the craziest. That was an absolutely insane moment that was captured on video.

Seriously, look at the woman’s reaction when the bullet hit the vehicle. She looked terrified, and rightfully so.

Given where the hole is on the window, I don’t understand how she didn’t get hit. The video might be distorting the angle, but it looks like it hit right where she was sitting behind the window.

Fortunately, she didn’t get hit and was only shaken up after appearing to get hit by some glass. She should count her blessings because this is the definition of a close call.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments below!