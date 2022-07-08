Trailblazers and Damian Lillard Agree To A New Contract

Damian Lillard has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Portland Trailblazers on Friday.

According to NBA analyst Bobby Marks of ESPN, the extension is for two-years and $122 million dollars. The contract for the six time NBA all-star is for an absurd amount of cash.

Damian Lillard has signed a two-year $122 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. The extension has a player option for the 2026-27 season. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 8, 2022

In Lillard’s ten NBA seasons, he averages 24.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, according to basketball reference. Though he is one of the more popular players in the league, Lillard and company have yet to reach it to the NBA Finals or win one with the Portland Trailblazers so far during his career.

With all the money that Portland is about to pay Damian Lillard, you’d have to imagine that they’re banking on him being the central piece that gets the team over the hump. The last time the Trailblazers won a championship was all the way back in 1977. It is their only title. (RELATED: Pat McAfee Agrees To A Multi-Year Extension With WWE)

Last season, Lillard played less than half of the year and dealt with an abdominal injury in which he had to have surgery for in January, according to NBA.com .

The expectations for the Trailblazers are sky high with the return of a healthy Damian Lillard. It will be fun to watch what the team can accomplish during course of their star point-guard’s contract.