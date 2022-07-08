Police Reports Show Alleged Highland Park Shooter’s Mom Assaulted Husband With Shoe And Screwdriver

Police report shows that the suspected Highland Park shooter’s mother pleaded guilty to leaving him in a hot car for nearly 30 minutes as a child and assaulted his father with a shoe and a screwdriver, the New York Post reported Friday.

The police were called to family’s home at least nine times for domestic dispute incidents between 2010 and 2014, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Highland Park Shooter Painted Disturbing Mural On Mom’s Home)

The alleged shooter’s mother, Denise Pesina, reportedly hit her husband, Robert Crimo Jr., with a shoe in August 2010 after she said he had “disrespected and belittled” her. She hit him with a screwdriver two months later for “making mean statements” and calling her names, the outlet reported.

Highland Park shooter’s mom was convicted of leaving him in hot car for 27 MINUTES when he was 2 https://t.co/X5IJ3dFzml — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 8, 2022

Highland Park police had 51 pages of incident reports related to their home prior to when their son, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, allegedly killed 7 and wounded more than 40 others at the Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Illinois, Fox News reported.

“I remember the parents more than him because they were kind of a problem,” Jeremy Cahnmann, who organized afterschool sports programs at Lincoln Elementary School, told Fox News. “There wasn’t a lot of love in that family.”