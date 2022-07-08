Biden Recounts How 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Had To Go Out Of State To ‘Terminate The Presidency’

In yet another gaffe, President Joe Biden recounted Friday how a ten-year-old rape victim was forced to travel to Indiana to “terminate the presidency.”

Speaking to the nation Friday about a new executive order, Biden said that abortions are necessary especially in cases of rape.

“Let me say that again, some of the states don’t allow for exceptions of rape or incest. This isn’t some imagined horror, it’s already happening. Just last week, it was reported that a ten-year-old girl was a rape victim in Ohio, ten years old, and she was forced to have to travel out of state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” Biden said, accidentally saying “presidency” instead of “pregnancy.”

“That last part is my judgment. Ten years old, raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, and was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl. Just imagine being that little girl, ten-years-old!” Biden continued.

Biden was referring to an report about a ten-year-old girl who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion after Ohio’s trigger law went into effect, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

During the same speech Biden accidentally read out loud the teleprompter instructions. (RELATED: Only A Fraction Of People List ‘Abortion’ As Their Biggest Concern. You Can Guess What Is First)

“One of the most extraordinary parts of the decision, in my view, is the majority writes, and I quote, and this is a quote from the majority, ‘women are not without electoral or political power, it is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so, end of quote, repeat the line,” Biden said, before repeating the line.

Biden signed an executive order Friday to protect women’s “access to reproductive health” in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The order is aimed “to protect and expand access to abortion care, including medication abortion” and “protect and expand access to the full range of reproductive healthcare services, including actions to enhance family planning services such as access to emergency contraception” and “share information about how to obtain free or reduced cost reproductive healthcare services.”