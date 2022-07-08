MSNBC Host Accuses American Founders Of ‘Crimes Against Democracy’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell accused the Founders of “crimes against democracy” while discussing the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday night.

“The Electoral College is one of the Founders’ many crimes against democracy,” O’Donnell proclaimed on “The Last Word.” “Other crimes against democracy by the Founders include two senators per state, not allowing anyone other than a small percentage of white men to vote and not allowing anyone to vote for United States senators.” (RELATED: NATELSON: The Electoral College Is Still Right For America (Even If It Isn’t Perfect)

O’Donnell’s comments came in the wake of the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who the MSNBC host called “the most clownish British prime minister of our lifetime.”

The MSNBC host noted some of the provisions were changed over the course of American history, but still denounced the Electoral College as “the unmovable roadblock to democracy at our presidential election.”

WATCH:

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump won the 2000 and 2016 elections in the Electoral College despite losing the national popular vote. In the wake of the 2016 election, liberals, media figures and Democrats called for the elimination of the Electoral College in favor of a national popular vote.

The MSNBC host claimed the resignation of Johnson “demonstrated once again, the superiority of the British parliamentary system, over the system chosen by our founders.”

O’Donnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

