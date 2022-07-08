REPORT: Bears Receiver David Moore Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore has reportedly been arrested on serious charges.

Moore was taken into custody early Monday in Texas on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons after he was allegedly found at a Taco Bell with multiple guns and THC edibles, according to NFL.com. It was reported at the time that Moore was “possibly intoxicated.”

The talented football player was eventually cut loose on a $5,000 bond.

Suspected of being drunk behind the wheel, high on pot, and packing three pistols at a Taco Bell drive-thru after 11pm on the 4th of July weekend, according to police. #Bears https://t.co/NAdPXn5x4v — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) July 7, 2022

As always, Moore has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and everyone should be thankful for that fact.

Having said that, if Moore was truly under the influence of something while in possession of several guns, he made an absolutely terrible decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Moore (@dmoe_swagg)

I love guns and 100% support people having them. However, I don’t support people being armed while allegedly being under the influence of substances.

That’s a disaster waiting to happen, and it can’t be tolerated. I don’t think anyone really cares about adults taking edibles, but once you throw weapons into the mix, you have a very serious situation on your hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Moore (@dmoe_swagg)

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. If Moore is guilty, he needs to learn to make some much smarter decisions.