REPORT: Netflix Buys The Rights In France To Johnny Depp’s Upcoming Film ‘La Favorite’

Johnny Depp’s upcoming film has reportedly landed a deal with Netflix.

Depp, who recently crushed Amber Heard in court, will appear in the upcoming French film “La Favorite,” and Netflix has already secured the streaming rights in France, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It will be his first film since 2020 and the first film he’s done in French, according to the same report. Netflix’s payment for the distribution rights in France will be used to make the film.

Scoop: Netflix is set to co-finance Johnny Depp’s next film “La Favorite”, a bet on the actor’s first feature role following his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard https://t.co/GlsHY2q7aH — Benoît Berthelot (@BenoitBerthelot) July 7, 2022

It’s not the most important update in the history of Depp’s career, but it is a sign that his career is trending back in the right direction.

A few years ago, the idea of Netflix getting involved with anything involving Depp would have been laughable. Remember, he was wrongly viewed by some as an abusive person.

‘F**ked Up’: Joe Rogan Shares Powerful Thoughts About The Johnny Depp Verdict https://t.co/rqsEA5jrVK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2022

Now that he successfully destroyed that narrative, it sounds like people are interested in getting him back on the big screen. Sure, it’s only distribution rights in France, but it’s a start!

Something tells me that we’re going to see Depp landing more and more roles in the coming years!

Johnny Depp Gets A Huge Career Update After Crushing Amber Heard In Court https://t.co/TDUiqg98yU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2022

I can’t wait to see where he goes from here!