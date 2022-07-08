REVIEW: ‘The Old Man’ Continues To Be Incredible Through Five Episodes

“The Old Man” continues to be excellent through five episodes of the FX series.

The latest episode dropped Friday morning on Hulu, and I wasted no time before firing it up to see where we’re at. As expected, it didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: Watch Jeff Bridges In The Chilling Trailer For FX’s Upcoming Series ‘The Old Man’)

The entire premise of the series is that nobody can outrun their past forever. Dan Chase/Johnny Kohler (Jeff Bridges) has been on the run ever since he stole the wife of an Afghani warlord during the war against the Soviets, and the demons have come back to play.

Add in the fact his daughter with the woman is now an FBI agent under an assumed identity, and there’s a lot of carnage and chaos going on!

Without giving away much, I can’t believe how entertaining I find “The Old Man.” The entire show is about choices and how consequences from those choices might not be realized for decades.

See, Dan Chase thinks he’s a good man. He thinks what he’s done in his life is righteous and justified. However, I’m not so convinced. I think he’s a man who has looked out for himself above all else. Now, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when it comes to protecting his family, but so far, he’s not a lily white hero.

He’s a man who made choices and attempted to outrun the consequences. Well, the chickens have come home to roost.

Through five episodes, I’m locked in and I can’t wait to find out how this journey ends. If you’re not already watching “The Old Man,” you should be!