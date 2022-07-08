REPORT: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot, Severely Injured During Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot Friday during a campaign speech for a Japanese liberal Democratic Party candidate in the city of Nara.

Shinzo collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. and was immediately transported to the hospital, where he is currently in cardiopulmonary arrest, NHK World-Japan reported. He is scheduled to be transported to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City.

NEW: First video of the assassination attempt of Japan’s Ex-PM Shinzo Abe. According to local reports, the former PM “appears to show no vital signs” pic.twitter.com/d2DgB2NA4G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2022

Authorities said the former prime minister appeared to be hit in the back by a shotgun, the outlet reported. An NHK reporter present at the campaign event said they heard two gunshots and witnessed the former prime minister bleeding. (RELATED: Shinzo Abe, Japan’s Longest- Serving Prime Minister, Announces His Resignation)

His condition is currently unknown, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, according to CNN.

Police arrested a person of interest, reportedly in his 40s, for attempted homicide, the outlet reported. They seized the gun that he allegedly held at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.