Beloved ‘Sopranos’ Star Tony Sirico Dead At 79

‘Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico, 79, passed away Friday.

Sirico’s manager Bob McGowan did not provide additional details regarding his death, according to CBS News.

“A great, loyal client,” McGowan told CBS News. “He would do anything to help people in need.”

Sirico was best known for playing “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos.” (RELATED: ‘My Very Public Career Suicide’: Famous Sopranos Star Opens Up About His Break Up With Bruce Springsteen)

“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say that I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony,” ‘Sopranos’ co-star Michael Imperioli posted to Instagram. “I will miss him forever.”

Sirico was born and raised on the streets of New York City, according to a story published by the Los Angeles Times in 1990. He was reportedly arrested 28 different times for various crimes, including armed robbery, disorderly conduct, and illegal weapons charges.

“After all the times I was pinched, I knew every judge in town,” Sirico said, reported the Los Angeles Times. “I was a tough kid, I always had that itch in my britches to find out who I was. I tested my (courage) every night.”

“I feel good about what I’ve accomplished,” Sirico told the Los Angeles Times in 1990. “I came from another world – and now I’m an actor. Not a big-shot star, but a legitimate actor.”