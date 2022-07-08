Trump Issued A Statement On Shinzo Abe’s Assassination A Full 9 Hours Before Biden

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement on the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a full nine hours before President Joe Biden.

“Absolutely devastating news that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, a truly great man and leader, has been shot, and is in very serious condition,” Trump wrote around 1 a.m. EST.

Trump called Abe a “true friend of mine” in his statement.

“This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much,” Trump wrote.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Abe’s assassination nine hours later.

“I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed,” Biden wrote at 9:33 a.m. EST.

“The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief,” Biden continued.

Abe was shot Friday morning while delivering a campaign speech for a candidate of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party. He was transported to a hospital and died hours later. (RELATED: Photo Allegedly Shows Homemade Gun Used To Kill Former Japanese Prime Minister)

Former Vice President Mike Pence also issued a statement on Abe’s passing at 11:22 a.m. EST on Twitter.

“In Shinzo Abe’s passing, Japan lost a giant and America lost one of our greatest friends,” Pence wrote.