WWE Leader Reportedly Paid $12,000,000 To Silence Four Women

World Wrestling Entertainment chief Vince McMahon reportedly paid four women more than $12 million over a 16-year time period to silence their allegations of infidelity and other sexual misconduct.

All four women were reportedly affiliated with WWE and signed agreements with McMahon to stop them from talking about their relationships with him, the Wall Street Journal reported. One of the unreported settlements reportedly included a $7.5 million “pact” with one former wrestler who accused McMahon of coercing her into performing oral sex in 2005. McMahon allegedly later declined a contract renewal when she did not engage in future sexual encounters, the WSJ continued.

The woman and her attorney approached McMahon in 2018 to negotiate the substantial payment in return for her silence, people close to the situation told the WSJ. (RELATED: Academy Award-Winning Director Paul Haggis Reportedly Detained Over Sexual Assault Allegations)

Another woman provided WWE with a naked photograph of McMahon, further alleging that he sexually harassed her in 2008 while she was working as a contractor for the company, WSJ continued. She was paid $1 million, the sources reported to WSJ.

The third woman, a former manager who had worked for McMahon for a decade, said that he initiated a sexual relationship with her, WSJ continued. He later paid her $1 million to stay silent about it, according to those close to the deal, the outlet noted.

A former WWE paralegal was allegedly paid $3 million for her silence after she had an affair with McMahon, and the board of the company is now investigating whether she had an affair with WWE Executive John Laurinaitis, WSJ continued.

Investigations into McMahon’s behavior launched in April. His daughter, Stephanie, has stepped in as CEO and chairwoman after he “voluntarily stepped back” until the investigation is concluded.