White House Doctors Transcript To Cover Up Biden Flub

The White House appeared to cover up an error made by President Joe Biden during a Friday speech about the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The president appeared to accidentally read the teleprompter instructions stating “end of quote” and to “repeat the line” about women having electoral and political power. In the speech, Biden could be heard saying “end of quote, repeat the line.”

“One of the most important extraordinary parts of the decision, in my view, is the majority writes, and I quote — I’m going to quote now from the majority — ‘Women are not without electoral or political power, it is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so,’ end of quote, repeat the line,” he said.

The White House allegedly released a transcript changing the instructions to dialogue stating, “let me repeat the line,” to cover up his mistake.

White House transcript of Biden remarks is now incorrectly aligned with what this WH assistant press secretary falsely claimed on Twitter, despite the video showing Biden clearly stating “End of quote. Repeat the line.” & *not* “Let me repeat the line.”https://t.co/fJrzgfdbEy https://t.co/GX3zftIEtB pic.twitter.com/snrRHnHRIr — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2022

White House Assistant press secretary Emilie Simons claimed earlier that Biden did not mistakenly read the teleprompter instructions, claiming he said “let me repeat that line.” (RELATED: ‘End Of Quote, Repeat The Line’: Biden Reads Teleprompter Instructions Out Loud During Speech)

No. He said, “let me repeat that line.” — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) July 8, 2022

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

The president signed an executive order aimed at “protecting access to reproductive health” by directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra increasing access to medication abortion and contraception. It is also pushing the Federal Trade Commission (FDA) to take steps to protect patients’ privacy when seeking information about abortion.

The order also establishes an “Interagency Task Force,” of which Attorney General Merrick Garland will take part in, to “provide technical assistance to state affording legal protection to out-of-state patients.”