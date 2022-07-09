‘Empty Promises’: Border Patrol Agents Lose Faith In Biden Admin After Debunked Whipping Allegations

The Daily Caller News Foundation’s (DCNF) Jennie Taer said border patrol agents do not believe the Biden administration has their backs after the DCNF reported that the agents accused of whipping migrants will still be punished even after the allegations were proven false.

Speaking Friday on NewsNation, Taer was asked how border patrol agents are feeling in light of the disciplinary measures and whether agents feel the Biden Administration has their back.

“I’ve talked to several of them that are either in leadership or rank and file and they all believe that the statements coming from CBP and their leadership are empty promises, are empty statements, saying that border patrol will be treated well., the leadership will have its back…as long as they act right it will have their back. [Agents] don’t believe that anymore,” Taer, who spoke to several agents, said. “They think their promises are cheapened by this rhetoric they’ve made, especially with this incident, the media ran with the allegation that they were whipping migrants and now we’re finding out that wasn’t true.”

“They’re frustrated, people are continually, everyday, retiring from the agency,” Taer continued. (RELATED: Meet The Man Orchestrating The Endless Torrent Of Migrant Caravans Heading Toward The Border)

The DCNF first reported that CBP has proposed at least two charges against the border patrol agents involved in the alleged “whipping” of migrants in Del Rio, Texas. The first charge is for “poor judgment” for instructing noncitizens “to go back to Mexico, or words to that effect,” while the second is for “unsafe conduct” for maneuvering the agent’s horse “in a way that caused a noncitizen to fall backward into the Rio Grande River … thereby compromising the safety of the noncitizen, yourself and your horse.”

The alleged incident unfolded in September when thousands of Haitian migrants were flooding the southern border. Agents on horseback were accused of whipping migrants after images emerges showing the agents’ reins in the air.