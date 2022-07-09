Florida Man Steals Cash Drawer From Wendy’s Drive Thru

Police are looking for a man who they say stole a cash register drawer from a Wendy’s drive-thru at 5503 Major Boulevard in Orlando on June 18 at about 7:50 a.m.

Instead of paying for his order, a man driving a black Nissan Altima and wearing a straw hat and light gray mask threatened a Wendy’s employee with a handgun, police say. The employee ran away, and the robber climbed into the drive-thru window and stole the cash drawer, police continued. (RELATED: Woman Who Allegedly Torched Atlanta Wendy’s Following Rayshard Brooks’s Death Is Out On $10K Bond)

CAN YOU ID? On 6/18 at approx. 7:50am on Major Blvd, a man in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask covering his face & a straw hat, threatened a Wendy’s employee w/ a gun, climbed into the drive-thru window & stole the entire cash drawer. Any info? 📞 @CrimelineFL **TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/7qwY4bjzgU — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 7, 2022

The man fled on eastbound Vineland Road, police say.

“The suspect was described as a thin light-skinned black male wearing what appeared to be pool or beach attire,” police said. “The suspect was wearing a lightweight SPF mask/hooded shirt, a straw hat, water shoes, and board shorts.”

Police posted the caught-on-camera video of the entire incident that police say shows the woman trying to shut the door before running away as he appears to threaten her with a gun. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).