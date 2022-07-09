Iowa Hawkeyes Athletic Director Gary Barta Says The Big Ten Is Taking Calls On Further Expansion

It sounds like several programs are interested in joining the Big Ten.

USC and UCLA stunned college football fans when they decided to jump ship from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten, and more teams now want in the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta said the conference is “taking calls” but “not seeking” more programs at the current time.

Iowa AD Gary Barta on expansion: “I’m very excited about the addition (of USC, UCLA). “At this point, the Big Ten is not seeking members. I know (the commissioner is) taking calls.” — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) July 8, 2022

It’s hard to believe the B1G isn’t “seeking” more programs at the moment, especially if calls continue to roll in. I find that very hard to believe.

Why? It’s pretty simple. If Notre Dame wants to join the Big Ten, the conference will 100% take the Fighting Irish with open arms. To pretend otherwise is foolish.

USC And UCLA Shock College Football Fans By Joining This Powerhouse Conference https://t.co/BCbaNbTl4Q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2022

There is no situation that exists where the B1G doesn’t take Notre Dame if the Irish want to come. That’s just a fact, and I’d bet every penny I have on it.

Now, is the B1G eager to add Oregon or Washington? It certainly doesn’t seem like it, but there are probably a few ACC teams the conference would be interested in, including UNC, Virginia and Clemson.

USC Coach Breaks His Silence On The Trojans Joining The Big Ten. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/8zBKGYrzVB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2022

I’m not saying it will happen, but the Big Ten would be foolish not to at least take those calls.