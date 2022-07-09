Editorial

Iowa Hawkeyes Athletic Director Gary Barta Says The Big Ten Is Taking Calls On Further Expansion

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 celebrates with C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like several programs are interested in joining the Big Ten.

USC and UCLA stunned college football fans when they decided to jump ship from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten, and more teams now want in the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta said the conference is “taking calls” but “not seeking” more programs at the current time.

It’s hard to believe the B1G isn’t “seeking” more programs at the moment, especially if calls continue to roll in. I find that very hard to believe.

Why? It’s pretty simple. If Notre Dame wants to join the Big Ten, the conference will 100% take the Fighting Irish with open arms. To pretend otherwise is foolish.

There is no situation that exists where the B1G doesn’t take Notre Dame if the Irish want to come. That’s just a fact, and I’d bet every penny I have on it.

Now, is the B1G eager to add Oregon or Washington? It certainly doesn’t seem like it, but there are probably a few ACC teams the conference would be interested in, including UNC, Virginia and Clemson.

I’m not saying it will happen, but the Big Ten would be foolish not to at least take those calls.