Philadelphia Teens Beat Elderly Man To Death With Traffic Cone

A 72-year-old man died in a hospital after sustaining injuries from a group of teenagers who attacked him with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, police say.

“The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground causing injuries to his head,” police said in a web post. “The victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries the following day.” (RELATED: WEEKEND OF CARNAGE: Liberal Cities See Massive Spike In Murder, Violent Crime Over Holiday Weekend)

This is James “Simmie” Lambert, the man who was killed. His family tells me they’re heart broken and they saw him just hours before he was attacked. They’re in disbelief a group of kids did this.@NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/U0Lko1MCf5 pic.twitter.com/gtkY7UVe7I — Danny Freeman (@DannyEFreeman) July 8, 2022

The YouTube video, posted by the Philadelphia Police Department, appears to show four boys and three girls ambushing the man who walked across Cecil B. Moore Avenue near North 21st Street at about 2:38 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

The first attacker appears to strike the man with a traffic cone as he walked away from the group to the other side of the street, and then another person appears to pick up the cone and throw it at him. As he moved along the sidewalk, another person appears to chase him holding the cone overhead.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest and conviction for this homicide.

There have been 280 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data.