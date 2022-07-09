‘We Immediately Sprung Into Action’: Police Save Six People From Fire

Two police officers revealed Friday how they saved six people from a burning apartment last weekend in Madison, Indiana, Fox News reported.

Patrolman Nichole Midgett and Officer Phillip Wimpee of the Madison Police Department told “Fox & Friends First” that they received a call on Sunday, July 3, at about 1 a.m. (RELATED: Several People Risk Lives To Pull Man From Burning Car After Driver Suffers ‘Medical Episode’)

A family of six in Madison, Indiana, were rescued from a second-floor apartment fire, falling into the arms of police officers below after their home caught fire early on Sunday, July 3. Five children, ranging in age from 3 to 13, and their grandmother were trapped. pic.twitter.com/fZuChysQr7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 7, 2022

Midgett explained what it was like arriving at the scene. The building was in flames and the fire engulfed the stairs and the front door of the upstairs apartment.

“First you hear the children, and you see the children — and you know you’ve gotta do what it takes to get those children out — so we immediately sprung into action and started directing the kids out of the window,” she said.

The bodycam footage shows police encouraging the children to jump out of the building so they can catch them.

Wimpee said he went into “dad mode’ during the rescue and talked to the kids the same way he’d talk to his own children.

“Just jump! You have to!” an officer yells.

The officers got five children and one adult out of the second-floor window as firefighters fought the fire. The victims had minimal injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.