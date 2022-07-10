5 Wounded In Shooting At Coney Island Boardwalk

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at the famous Coney Island boardwalk in New York City.

According to the New York City police department, shots were heard around 2 a.m. at 21st Street and the Coney Island boardwalk, WABC-TV reported. Police say there was a large group of people at the site when someone began shooting. When the gunfire rang out, there was an ongoing pop-up party on the beach, WPIX-TV reported.

Investigators reportedly discovered at least 28 shell casings at the scene, New York Daily News reported.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in the shooting. No arrests have been made, and it is unclear what motivated or preceded the incident. (RELATED: Philadelphia Teens Beat Elderly Man With To Death With Traffic Cone)

Of the five victims, all but one are in stable condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the back, a 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were both shot in the leg, a 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and a 31-year-old man, who was also shot in the back, is in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital, WPIX-TV reported.

The Coney Island shooting is the latest incident in New York’s rising crime epidemic. According to statistics from the New York Police Department, overall crime increased by 31% in June 2022 compared to June 2021. Additionally, this weekend a 14-year-old was stabbed on the subway, and police arrested a 15-year-old Sunday in connection with the murder.