‘He’s Another Bullsh*t Artist’: Trump Slams Elon Musk At Alaska Rally

Former President Donald Trump slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a fiery speech Saturday while speaking at his rally in Alaska.

Trump was touting his new social media platform, TruthSocial, and called Musk a “bullshit artist” after the billionaire CEO announced he would no longer purchase Twitter.

“Elon is not going to buy Twitter,” Trump said. “Where did you hear that before? From me.”

“He’s got himself a mess,” Trump continued. “You know he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bullshit artist.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Slams Twitter For Suspension Of Jordan Peterson)

Musk canceled his bid to purchase Twitter Friday, a letter from his lawyers published in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing found.

The letter alleges that Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations” and “has not complied with its contractual obligations.” The letter further alleges that Twitter refused to hand over data to Musk that included what percent of its monetizable users were fake or spam accounts.

Twitter said it would sue in order to maintain the deal.

“We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery,” the Twitter board said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.