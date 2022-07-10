Fetterman Spent Thousands On CO2-Emitting Jet Travel Despite Pledge To Boycott Fossil Fuel Donations, Records Show

John Fetterman, the Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee, pledged in 2021 that he would not take over $200 from oil, gas and coal industry executives or related lobbyists and political action committees.

Fetterman’s campaign committee spent almost $7,000 on flights between July 2021 and April 2022, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show, despite him drawing a major line in the sand against the fossil fuels industry in February 2021 — the month he announced his Senate bid. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Dem Senate Candidate Sought To Empty Prisons While In Power, Records Show)

Fetterman joined the “No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge,” noting he has never taken money from the fossil fuel industry and “never will.” The pledge has been signed by thousands of Democratic lawmakers nationwide, according to a fact sheet by Oil Change U.S., the nonprofit behind the pledge.

The anti-fossil fuel agreement pertains to companies focused on “the extraction, processing, distribution, and/or sale of oil, gas, and/or coal,” according to the fact sheet, which notes that applicable groups should be listed in a database that includes federal campaign contributions.

“Over 75% of American energy comes from coal, oil, and natural gas, and on top of that thousands of products are derived from oil and gas, such as plastics, fertilizers, chemicals, and synthetic materials,” said Ebell. “Thus, it’s impossible for Mr. Fetterman or anyone to live without fossil fuels.”

Transportation accounted for 27% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by economic sector in 2020, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Commercial planes and large jets account for 10% of transportation emissions nationwide, according to the agency.

Still, Fetterman’s campaign made 11 airfare payments that were an average of roughly $632 each, according to the FEC filings. His campaign notably spent more than $2,400 on April 1 with American Airlines.

Fetterman, who was endorsed by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said on June 26, 2021 at a gay pride event in Warren County, Pennsylvania, that it is “critical” for the U.S. to “transition away from fossil fuels,” according to footage obtained by the DCNF. He said at the same event that climate change is “an absolute existential threat,” according to the footage.

Nearly two weeks after those remarks, on July 13, Fetterman’s campaign spent more than $475 with Delta Airlines.

It is unclear where Fetterman’s campaign was flying to and from. While Texas, Illinois, and Georgia are listed on filings, this relates to where American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines, respectively, are based.

Fetterman also said at a foreign policy forum in 2016 — when he first ran for Senate in Pennsylvania — that climate change is “the single most pressing issue we have to address,” according to footage obtained by the DCNF. “Terrorism” is another concern, he noted, “but, if we’re as worried about terrorism as we should be, that’s going to exacerbate when the climate goes crazy.”

Fetterman’s campaign did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.