Warriors Owner Concerned About The Team’s Future Cap Space

The owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob, said in a recent interview that it will be very hard to keep his core of stars together after next season.

During his conversation with Tim Kawakami, editor-in-chief of The Athletic, Lacob said, “It’s going to be really difficult to figure out what we’ll do next summer.” Lacob continued, “Next summer, we’re going to be faced with more issues with respect to the cap and luxury tax and all that. We’ll just have to see how this goes. It’s sort of a year-to-year thing.”

His comments are eye-opening. To believe that the Golden State Warriors dynasty could end because of no cap flexibility is a tough pill to swallow if you’re a fan. (RELATED: Trailblazers and Damian Lillard Agree To A New Contract)

Lacob mentioned that the team will still be intact for the upcoming season though. He said, “This year, we’re good. I’ll call this running it back.”

The Warriors have won an incredible four championship trophies in an eight-year time frame. They defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers three times, and this past season they defeated the Boston Celtics to recapture the NBA throne. Arguably, they are the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

I believe it is important to embrace something special while you have the opportunity to do so. Time will tell what this Warriors team will look like in the near future, but for now, they will focus on winning their fifth championship.