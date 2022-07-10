Editorial

Guys Get In A Massive Fight In Crazy Viral Video

Fight Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1546215307643076608)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A group of guys got in a huge brawl in a video circulating online.

In a viral video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a group of guys were trading punches, and the video needs to be seen in order to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire it up and give it a watch below!

Once again, we have a viral video of some absolute clowns throwing punches. It’s a story as old as time. As long as people have access to the internet, we’re going to get crazy videos.

That’s just a fact, and this one didn’t disappoint at all.

By all metrics, the weather appeared to be nice, the sun was slightly shining and these guys should have been soaking up the atmosphere with a few cold beers.

Instead, these guys thought getting punched and getting rocked was a better way to spend their day. It doesn’t make sense at all!

Make smarter decisions, people! Make much smarter decisions.