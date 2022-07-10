Guys Get In A Massive Fight In Crazy Viral Video

A group of guys got in a huge brawl in a video circulating online.

In a viral video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a group of guys were trading punches, and the video needs to be seen in order to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can fire it up and give it a watch below!

Nothing like sipping on a drink with some high quality entertainment in front of you pic.twitter.com/HVUBtMn8w9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 10, 2022

Once again, we have a viral video of some absolute clowns throwing punches. It’s a story as old as time. As long as people have access to the internet, we’re going to get crazy videos.

That’s just a fact, and this one didn’t disappoint at all.

Massive Brawl Captured On Video. Is The Situation A Sign Of America’s Decline? https://t.co/RduBNGJkEg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2022

By all metrics, the weather appeared to be nice, the sun was slightly shining and these guys should have been soaking up the atmosphere with a few cold beers.

Instead, these guys thought getting punched and getting rocked was a better way to spend their day. It doesn’t make sense at all!

Guys Get In A Huge Brawl At A Pool In Absurd Video https://t.co/VlJgTY4c0n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2022

Make smarter decisions, people! Make much smarter decisions.