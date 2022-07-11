Cameron Diaz Believes She Was Used As A Drug Mule

Actress Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star opposite Jamie Foxx in “Back In Action.” A previously recorded podcast about her big break into the industry has resurfaced recently, revealing she may have actually been a drug mule.

During the 2020 “Second Life” podcast, Diaz revealed something that went relatively unnoticed at the time, but is now making its rounds on the internet — her start in the industry was a questionable one. When she was just starting out in the industry, Diaz was offered a modeling job in Morocco and jumped to the opportunity.

“This was the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it,” Diaz said. When she got to the border, she said she realized the situation wasn’t quite as it seemed.

“I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God,” Diaz said.

Diaz admits to getting nervous at the border, when officials questioned her about the contents of her suitcase.

“The guy was like, whose suitcase is this, can somebody open it,” Diaz said.

“And I was like literally, just all the calculations in my head went running back like what the f*ck is in that suitcase,” Diaz said as she came to the realization that she really had no idea what she was carrying.

“I’m like this blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl in Morocco. It’s the nineties, I’m ­wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down … this is really unsafe,” Diaz said.(RELATED: Canadian Province Decriminalizes Hard Drugs As A Means Of Curbing Overdose Deaths)

Diaz recalls feeling panicked and leaving the suitcase behind. “I don’t now its not mine, I have no idea whose it is,” Diaz said, and she proceeded to walk away from the luggage bag.

That was her first and last job in Paris, and Diaz went on to become a Hollywood sensation. She went into retirement in 2018, but has now returned to resurrect her career, according to the BBC.